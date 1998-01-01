Search only accepts letters and numbers.
Home
|
Advertising
|
Membership
|
Newsletters
|
Contact Us
|
About
|
BPC News
|
Submit Releases
|
Log Out
PREVIOUS ISSUES
NEWS BY INDUSTRY
All Latest News
Banking & Finance
BPC News Releases
Business Community Events
Business Record Insider
Culture
Economic Development
Energy & Environment
Health & Wellness
HR & Education
Insurance & Investments
Iowa News
Law & Government
Lift IOWA
Manufacturing & Logistics
On The Move
On the Record
Opinion
Real Estate & Development
Retail & Business
Sales & Marketing
Tech & Innovation
The Insider Notebook
Transportation
SPECIALTY PRODUCTS
Annual Real Estate Magazine
Best of Des Moines
Book of Lists
BPC Book Publishing
Business Spotlight: Digital Video Profiles
CRE Listings
Custom Publishing
Development Guides
innovationIOWA
Lift IOWA Newsletter
Newcomer's Guide
Special Advertising Sections
EVENTS
Buy Tickets
Upcoming Business Record Events
90 ideas in 90 minutes
Book of Lists Unveiling Party
Commercial Real Estate Forum
Economic Forecast
Forty Under 40
On Deck
Power Breakfast
Women of Influence
CALENDAR
EXECUTIVE TOOLS
Blog: IowaBiz.com
Blog: The Pub
Public Notices
Reprints of Business Record
Request Rate Card
RSS Feeds
Video
Downtown Marriott sold to Chicago company
The Des Moines Marriott Downtown Hotel, informally known as the "Ruan hotel" leading up to its completion in 1981, will be sold to Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate LLC.
Continue this story
Reports: Branstad accepts China ambassadorship
Multiple news agencies, citing unnamed sources, have reported that longtime Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has accepted a post as U.S. ambassador to China.
Continue this story
Airport update: Doggy bathroom project nixed; TSA uses Twitter to keep knives off planes
Des Moines International Airport will save about $96,000 after a local woman gave officials a way out of a $100,000 requirement to build a doggy bathroom inside the terminal.
Continue this story
Airport looks to raise parking rates, build hangars and runway
The cost of building new airplane hangars and replacing part of a main runway figures into a proposed Des Moines International Airport budget that calls for a 15.5 percent increase in expenditures next year.
Continue this story
No thumbnails||#535353||#2861A4|| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl13_ctl00_rrThumbnails154||ctl00_body_ctl13_ctl00_rrFullSizePhotos154||imgStartRotator154||imgStopRotator154||0||||True||No related video||,|,|,|,||False||75833,0|75719,1|75581,2|75419,3||154
The Elbert Files: 2017 session should be a doozy
read the full story
McLellan: New Year’s resolutions advice
read the full story
LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS Draft plan of Every Student Succeeds Act available for comment
MidAmerican Energy warns of telephone scam
Jan. 25: Business Roundtable
The 87th Iowa General Assembly is upon us
On The Rise: 1-9-12
Jan. 17: WOW January luncheon - Don't Look Back, You're Not Going That Way
Study: Gender pay gap halves for millennials, widens with age
Guest Opinion: Connecting the dots for a successful 2017
May 6: Derby for Diabetes
Novae Corp. acquires H&H Trailers
Survey: Women and minorities underrepresented in venture capital leadership
Mulder to lead state concrete associations
Trump adviser Rastetter opposes ag company megamergers
Branstad fills vacancy in northwest Iowa judicial district
2017 Book of Lists unveiled
Feb. 25: The First Tee of Central Iowa's Skywalk Golf Classic
Iowa secretary of state proposes voter ID
Solidarity Foundation receives $10,000 grant from Principal
Des Moines SCORE Chapter named chapter of the year
Medica names new president and CEO
SEE ALL LATEST NEWS>>>
Business Spotlight
Advertisement
Business Insights
Advertisement
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa
Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center
Variety- the Children's Charity of Iowa
Associated Computer Systems, Ltd
Corporate Image
Register For Our Events
Get Business Advice
Book of Lists
Economic Forecast
The Business Record is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Deloitte CFO of the Year award.
Power Breakfast
CEO Video: Jim Swift
Jim Swift, chairman and CEO of Holmes Murphy & Associates, gives his views on what makes an organization successful.
CEO VIDEOS: David Vellinga
Digital Link
David Vellinga, president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center - Des Moines, found out early in life that hospital workers are a compassionate group.
View video
CEO Videos: Bill Knapp II
DigitaLink
Bill Knapp II talks about his background and the path that led him to Knapp Properties Inc.
View Video
DigitaLink: Steve Zumbach
Steve Zumbach of Belin McCormick P.C. talks about lessons learned growing up on a dairy farm and as a wrestler.
DigitaLink - Eric Crowell
Eric Crowell, president and CEO of Iowa Health - Des Moines, recalls how Scouting led him to a health-care career.
DigitaLink: Kristi Knous
Kristi Knous, president and chief operating officer of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, talks about her love of philanthropy.
DigitaLink: JoAnn Johnson
JoAnn Johnson, superintendent of the Iowa Division of Credit Unions, talks about a winning season.
VIDEO: DigitaLink - Mike Helak
U.S. Bank Regional President Mike Helak talks about his start in the financial services industry.
DigitaLink - Glenn Lyons
Glenn Lyons, president and CEO of the Downtown Community Alliance, talks about the elements that are shaping the future of downtown.
VIDEO: DigitaLink - Suku Radia
Suku Radia, president of Bankers Trust Co., shares how he got his start in the financial services industry and talks about his very first job.
News By
Industry
Culture
Feb. 25: The First Tee of Central Iowa's Skywalk Golf Classic
Des Moines SCORE Chapter named chapter of the year
Solidarity Foundation receives $10,000 grant from Principal
Meredith reportedly contacts Time to express interest in merger
17 Industry Trends for 2017
Law & Government
The 87th Iowa General Assembly is upon us
Branstad fills vacancy in northwest Iowa judicial district
Trump adviser Rastetter opposes ag company megamergers
Iowa secretary of state proposes voter ID
17 Industry Trends for 2017
Technology
17 Industry Trends for 2017
Dhawan, Ohringer make undisclosed play in Entrepreneurial Technologies
Jan. 11: BYO Lunch Hour: Accounting and Bookkeeping Basics for Freelancers
Spinutech opens Chicago office
ISU Startup Factory names second cohort
Economic Development
MPO wants you to help choose projects
Iowans were moving (out) last year
Peterson leaves Waukee council after taking job with IEDA
Creighton survey: Manufacturers bullish on '17
Navigation committee launches "Park, Eat, Play"
Manufacturing & Logistics
Novae Corp. acquires H&H Trailers
Mulder to lead state concrete associations
17 Industry Trends for 2017
Sterilite could bring 500 jobs to Davenport
Creighton survey: Manufacturers bullish on '17
Transportation
17 Industry Trends for 2017
MPO wants you to help choose projects
New law goes into effect regulating Uber and other app-based ride services
60 Lessons Learned in 2016
Gas prices rise as oil surges
Energy & Environment
MidAmerican Energy warns of telephone scam
Trump adviser Rastetter opposes ag company megamergers
17 Industry Trends for 2017
Report: Vilsack to join U.S. Dairy Export Council
Feds offer Iowa extra 115,000 aces for CRP
Opinion
The Elbert Files: 2017 session should be a doozy
Guest Opinion: Building the framework for Iowa one block at a time
The Elbert Files: An overview of Iowa’s economy
Guest Opinion: How not to be invisible
The Elbert Files: 711 High’s new ‘wow’ factors
Banking & Finance
Survey: Women and minorities underrepresented in venture capital leadership
17 Industry Trends for 2017
Sands named president and CEO of Iowa Taxpayers Association
Grinnell College receives highest credit ratings
60 Lessons Learned in 2016
Insurance & Investments
17 Industry Trends for 2017
STOCK WATCH: Majority of Iowa stocks gain ground
Gerhart joins FBL Financial as chief administrative officer
Iowa leading indicators point to continued growth
60 Lessons Learned in 2016
Real Estate & Development
Rural county giving away land to home builders
17 Industry Trends for 2017
Spike promoted at AIA Iowa
Peoples Co. creates management position as it positions for regional growth
Three suburbs report record years for construction
Lift IOWA
Guest Opinion: Connecting the dots for a successful 2017
Study: Gender pay gap halves for millennials, widens with age
Jan. 17: WOW January luncheon - Don't Look Back, You're Not Going That Way
SPEAK UP: Why men don't want the jobs done mostly by women
SPEAK UP: Women leaders, relying on their peers' power and their own
Health & Wellness
May 6: Derby for Diabetes
Medica names new president and CEO
A Closer Look: Leisha Barcus
17 Industry Trends for 2017
Iowa's Susan G. Komen affiliates to merge
Retail & Business
Jan. 25: Business Roundtable
17 Industry Trends for 2017
Jan. 18: Restaurant Series Luncheon - Ceviche Bar
Jan. 12: W.D.M. Chamber Membership Luncheon
25-year-old Waterloo call center closing by spring
Business Record Insider
On The Move: Week of Jan. 2
NOTEBOOK: Live video: Watch Iowan astronaut Peggy Whitson spacewalk
17 Industry Trends for 2017
McLellan: New Year’s resolutions advice
The Elbert Files: 2017 session should be a doozy
HR & Education
LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS Draft plan of Every Student Succeeds Act available for comment
17 Industry Trends for 2017
Hurte hired as ISU dean of students
Failor to coordinate government relations for ISU
Grinnell College receives highest credit ratings
Sales & Marketing
McLellan: New Year’s resolutions advice
17 Industry Trends for 2017
Jan. 11: Introducing Relationship Marketing to Your Marketing Plan
Newton names Rogers to new marketing position
McLellan: Your inner circle
Business Community Events
Jan. 25: Business Roundtable
Jan. 17: WOW January luncheon - Don't Look Back, You're Not Going That Way
May 6: Derby for Diabetes
Feb. 25: The First Tee of Central Iowa's Skywalk Golf Classic
Jan. 18: Restaurant Series Luncheon - Ceviche Bar
On The Move: Week of Jan. 2
NOTEBOOK: Live video: Watch Iowan astronaut Peggy Whitson spacewalk
17 Industry Trends for 2017
McLellan: New Year’s resolutions advice
The Elbert Files: 2017 session should be a doozy
A Closer Look: Leisha Barcus
Business Record 1-6-17
Will he talk smack about soybeans?
NOTEBOOK: In case you missed it...
On the Move: Week of Dec. 26
More Content
|
On the Move
|
Be an Insider
Most Viewed
Most Commented
The Elbert Files: D.M.’s first ‘smart’ building
The Elbert Files: 711 High’s new ‘wow’ factors
Forty Under 40
Book of Lists
Peoples Co. creates management position as it positions for regional growth
KCCI
Weather
View latest weather
&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href="http://finance.yahoo.com"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Yahoo! Finance&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;br/&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href="http://finance.yahoo.com/q?s=^IXIC"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Quote for ^IXIC&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href="http://finance.yahoo.com"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Yahoo! Finance&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;br/&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href="http://finance.yahoo.com/q?s=^IXIC"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Quote for ^IXIC&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;
Home
|
Advertising
|
Membership
|
Newsletters
|
Contact Us
|
About
|
BPC News
|
Submit Releases
|
Log Out
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
The Depot at 4th, 100 4th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309
|
(515) 288-3336
|
© 2017 Business Record. All Rights Reserved. |
Legal disclaimer
Software © 1998-2016
1up! Software,
All Rights Reserved
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##