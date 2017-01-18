Search only accepts letters and numbers.
Diane Bridgewater, CFO of the year
Diane Bridgewater says she considers herself fortunate to have worked for tremendously talented executives across three prominent Greater Des Moines organizations that have nurtured her development as a leader and chief financial officer.
Continue this story
A Closer Look: Adam Schwartz
Adam Schwartz worked at California’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 23 years focusing on the nuclear energy industry before he took at job at the U.S. Department of Energy’s only on-campus lab — Ames Laboratory at Iowa State University in Ames.
Continue this story
ciWeek8
Greg Russell has worked as a sound engineer on more than 200 movies, from the Transformer series to the edge-of-your-seat thriller “Con Air” and the Bond film “Skyfall.”
Continue this story
17 insights from our 2017 Economic Forecast
The full Business Record newsroom was on hand for our 2017 Economic Forecast Luncheon on Thursday.
Continue this story
The Elbert Files: Trump, Jackson parallels
read the full story
McLellan: Do less to gain even more
read the full story
Feb. 21: Downtown DIG
Iowa cookie dough supplier shuts down after listeria outbreak
Pohlman named Ames Business Person of the Year
Partnership opens registration for D.C. lobbying trip
House sales and prices rose statewide last year
Factory hiring, index point to stronger production outlook
Iowa lawmakers: We will fix our cheap health plans
High school students win prizes for ethanol videos
DART governance task force names members, holds kickoff meeting
Workiva's Tucker to spin vinyl, speak at TechBrew AM
CFO survey points to high staff stress in Des Moines
NOTEBOOK: Who's in the February 3 issue?
Feb. 8: CFA Society Iowa Luncheon
Former Iowan nominated as associate attorney general to Trump
Le Mars nursing home shuttered amid allegations of 'grossly substandard care'
Marsh & McLennan net income up 16 percent in fourth quarter
Shade Tree Auto named Grimes Business of the Year
DMACC, AARP look to help boomers
Warren County economic development grant competition is underway
New Gallup-Healthways report ranks Iowa 19th for well-being
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa
Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center
Variety- the Children's Charity of Iowa
Associated Computer Systems, Ltd
Corporate Image
The Internet of Insecure Things
BY DENNY FISHER, Chief strategist, ACS
Colocation: How to be sure your system is protected
BY DAN KURTZ, Director of new business development, LightEdge Solutions
CEO Video: Jim Swift
Jim Swift, chairman and CEO of Holmes Murphy & Associates, gives his views on what makes an organization successful.
CEO VIDEOS: David Vellinga
Digital Link
David Vellinga, president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center - Des Moines, found out early in life that hospital workers are a compassionate group.
View video
CEO Videos: Bill Knapp II
DigitaLink
Bill Knapp II talks about his background and the path that led him to Knapp Properties Inc.
View Video
DigitaLink: Steve Zumbach
Steve Zumbach of Belin McCormick P.C. talks about lessons learned growing up on a dairy farm and as a wrestler.
DigitaLink - Eric Crowell
Eric Crowell, president and CEO of Iowa Health - Des Moines, recalls how Scouting led him to a health-care career.
DigitaLink: Kristi Knous
Kristi Knous, president and chief operating officer of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, talks about her love of philanthropy.
DigitaLink: JoAnn Johnson
JoAnn Johnson, superintendent of the Iowa Division of Credit Unions, talks about a winning season.
VIDEO: DigitaLink - Mike Helak
U.S. Bank Regional President Mike Helak talks about his start in the financial services industry.
DigitaLink - Glenn Lyons
Glenn Lyons, president and CEO of the Downtown Community Alliance, talks about the elements that are shaping the future of downtown.
VIDEO: DigitaLink - Suku Radia
Suku Radia, president of Bankers Trust Co., shares how he got his start in the financial services industry and talks about his very first job.
