Hubbell plans to convert industrial eyesore to urban neighborhood in downtown Des Moines
Hubbell Realty Co. is rolling out preliminary plans for a neighborhood in downtown Des Moines that will resuscitate what has been an industrial wasteland for the better part of two decades and could bring upward of 3,000 urban dwellers to the city.
Continue this story
Downtown Marriott sold to Chicago company
The Des Moines Marriott Downtown Hotel, informally known as the "Ruan hotel" leading up to its completion in 1981, will be sold to Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate LLC.
Continue this story
Reports: Branstad accepts China ambassadorship
Multiple news agencies, citing unnamed sources, have reported that longtime Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has accepted a post as U.S. ambassador to China.
Continue this story
Airport update: Doggy bathroom project nixed; TSA uses Twitter to keep knives off planes
Des Moines International Airport will save about $96,000 after a local woman gave officials a way out of a $100,000 requirement to build a doggy bathroom inside the terminal.
Continue this story
McLellan: Don’t be intimidated by video
read the full story
The Elbert Files: Lousy diagnosticians
read the full story
Feb. 7: Downtown Council
Iowa state employees being asked to give up raises
Artists announced for 2017 Des Moines Arts Festival
EY opens entrepreneur award nominations
Partnership to lead cultural trip to Australia
Mercy Health Network selects Pittman to lead marketing and communications
Feb. 10: TechBrew AM Featuring Dave Tucker, Workiva
Iowa Senate approves budget cuts, including $18M from regent universities
Nominations open for United Way awards
Ankeny Alliance offering Venture School scholarship
EMC upgrades annual earnings guidance
Iowa Supreme Court: Water Works can't sue drainage districts for damages
Video: What’s ahead for the Iowa economy in 2017?
NOTEBOOK: Who's in the January 27 issue?
NOTEBOOK: Restaurant association will seek freeze on tip wage
NOTEBOOK: ABI backs minimum wage pre-emption; hopeful for rollback of ‘onerous’ federal rules
Feb. 15: Breakfast B4 Business
Feb. 7: Women in Technology
USA Track & Field 1 Mile Road Championships to return to Des Moines
Heart association names Go Red For Women chair for Central Iowa
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa
Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center
Variety- the Children's Charity of Iowa
Associated Computer Systems, Ltd
Corporate Image
The Internet of Insecure Things
BY DENNY FISHER, Chief strategist, ACS
Colocation
BY DAN KURTZ, Director of new business development, LightEdge Solutions
CEO Video: Jim Swift
Jim Swift, chairman and CEO of Holmes Murphy & Associates, gives his views on what makes an organization successful.
CEO VIDEOS: David Vellinga
David Vellinga, president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center - Des Moines, found out early in life that hospital workers are a compassionate group.
View video
CEO Videos: Bill Knapp II
Bill Knapp II talks about his background and the path that led him to Knapp Properties Inc.
View Video
DigitaLink: Steve Zumbach
Steve Zumbach of Belin McCormick P.C. talks about lessons learned growing up on a dairy farm and as a wrestler.
DigitaLink - Eric Crowell
Eric Crowell, president and CEO of Iowa Health - Des Moines, recalls how Scouting led him to a health-care career.
DigitaLink: Kristi Knous
Kristi Knous, president and chief operating officer of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, talks about her love of philanthropy.
DigitaLink: JoAnn Johnson
JoAnn Johnson, superintendent of the Iowa Division of Credit Unions, talks about a winning season.
VIDEO: DigitaLink - Mike Helak
U.S. Bank Regional President Mike Helak talks about his start in the financial services industry.
DigitaLink - Glenn Lyons
Glenn Lyons, president and CEO of the Downtown Community Alliance, talks about the elements that are shaping the future of downtown.
VIDEO: DigitaLink - Suku Radia
Suku Radia, president of Bankers Trust Co., shares how he got his start in the financial services industry and talks about his very first job.
Culture
Artists announced for 2017 Des Moines Arts Festival
Nominations open for United Way awards
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
Law & Government
Iowa state employees being asked to give up raises
Iowa Supreme Court: Water Works can't sue drainage districts for damages
A Closer Look: Tom Sands
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
Technology
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
Feb. 7: Women in Technology
West Des Moines approves 350-acre annexation for Microsoft data center
Economic Development
Partnership to lead cultural trip to Australia
Ankeny Alliance offering Venture School scholarship
17 insights from our 2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
Manufacturing & Logistics
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
Iowa could lose big if Trump moves lead to trade war, experts say
Rockwell Collins profit climbs
Transportation
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
DART brings in reinforcements in expansion debate
Des Moines schools, Wellmark Foundation, MPO join in walkability effort
Energy & Environment
Iowa Supreme Court: Water Works can't sue drainage districts for damages
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
Pipeline leaks 138,600 gallons of diesel in northern Iowa
Opinion
The Elbert Files: Lousy diagnosticians
Start off 2017 by improving your personal brand on LinkedIn
The Elbert Files: Our presidential conundrum
Guest Opinion: Mentoring doesn't come with instruction
The Elbert Files: Will ‘animal spirits’ drive 2017?
Banking & Finance
EY opens entrepreneur award nominations
Video: What’s ahead for the Iowa economy in 2017?
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
Insurance & Investments
EMC upgrades annual earnings guidance
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
Report: Property-casualty rates expected to continue falling
Real Estate & Development
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
West Des Moines approves 350-acre annexation for Microsoft data center
Muscatine studies feasibility of building container port on Mississippi
Lift IOWA
On The Rise: 1-23-17
SPEAK UP: How gender bias sneaks into job listings
Jan. 25: Siouxland Satellite Event - "Million Dollar Martini"
Catt Center hosts reception for annual calendar
Lisa Ling and Gretchen Carlson among IWLC 10th anniversary speaker lineup
Health & Wellness
Mercy Health Network selects Pittman to lead marketing and communications
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
Notebook: One good read - Bad Medicine: The Story of 98.6
Retail & Business
Feb. 7: Downtown Council
Feb. 10: TechBrew AM Featuring Dave Tucker, Workiva
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
Business Record Insider
17 insights from our 2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
Business Record 1-27-17
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
McLellan: Don’t be intimidated by video
HR & Education
Iowa Senate approves budget cuts, including $18M from regent universities
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
Urbandale entrepreneur will receive a scholarship to UI's Venture School
Sales & Marketing
McLellan: Don’t be intimidated by video
McLellan: Earn great reviews
Jan. 19: AAF January Luncheon Panel Discussion
Jan. 24: Marketing with Mandy Houk
Jan. 19: The Evolution of the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival
Business Community Events
Feb. 7: Downtown Council
Feb. 10: TechBrew AM Featuring Dave Tucker, Workiva
Feb. 15: Breakfast B4 Business
Feb. 7: Women in Technology
Jan. 26: Legislative Forum
17 insights from our 2017 Economic Forecast
2017 Economic Forecast: Threats
Business Record 1-27-17
2017 Economic Forecast: Survey responses
McLellan: Don’t be intimidated by video
The Elbert Files: Lousy diagnosticians
A Closer Look: Tom Sands
NOTEBOOK: ABI backs minimum wage pre-emption; hopeful for rollback of ‘onerous’ federal rules
NOTEBOOK: Restaurant association will seek freeze on tip wage
NOTEBOOK: Who's in the January 27 issue?
