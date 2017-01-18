|
No thumbnails||#535353||#2861A4|| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl13_ctl00_rrThumbnails154||ctl00_body_ctl13_ctl00_rrFullSizePhotos154||imgStartRotator154||imgStopRotator154||0||||True||No related video||,|,|,|,||False||76393,0|76383,1|76385,2|76325,3||154
|
Diane Bridgewater says she considers herself fortunate to have worked for tremendously talented executives across three prominent Greater Des Moines organizations that have nurtured her development as a leader and chief financial officer.
Adam Schwartz worked at California’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 23 years focusing on the nuclear energy industry before he took at job at the U.S. Department of Energy’s only on-campus lab — Ames Laboratory at Iowa State University in Ames.
Greg Russell has worked as a sound engineer on more than 200 movies, from the Transformer series to the edge-of-your-seat thriller “Con Air” and the Bond film “Skyfall.”
-
The full Business Record newsroom was on hand for our 2017 Economic Forecast Luncheon on Thursday.
|Business Spotlight
Advertisement
|Business Insights
Advertisement
|
-
BY DENNY FISHER, Chief strategist, ACS
-
BY DAN KURTZ, Director of new business development, LightEdge Solutions
|Register For Our Events
|Get Business Advice
|
-
Jim Swift, chairman and CEO of Holmes Murphy & Associates, gives his views on what makes an organization successful.
-
Digital Link
David Vellinga, president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center - Des Moines, found out early in life that hospital workers are a compassionate group. View video
-
DigitaLink
Bill Knapp II talks about his background and the path that led him to Knapp Properties Inc.
View Video
-
Steve Zumbach of Belin McCormick P.C. talks about lessons learned growing up on a dairy farm and as a wrestler.
-
Eric Crowell, president and CEO of Iowa Health - Des Moines, recalls how Scouting led him to a health-care career.
-
Kristi Knous, president and chief operating officer of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, talks about her love of philanthropy.
-
JoAnn Johnson, superintendent of the Iowa Division of Credit Unions, talks about a winning season.
-
U.S. Bank Regional President Mike Helak talks about his start in the financial services industry.
-
Glenn Lyons, president and CEO of the Downtown Community Alliance, talks about the elements that are shaping the future of downtown.
-
Suku Radia, president of Bankers Trust Co., shares how he got his start in the financial services industry and talks about his very first job.
|
|
The Depot at 4th, 100 4th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309 | (515) 288-3336 | © 2017 Business Record. All Rights Reserved. | Legal disclaimer
Software © 1998-2016 1up! Software,
All Rights Reserved