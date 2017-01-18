Search only accepts letters and numbers.
Ommen appointed Iowa insurance commissioner
Gov. Terry Branstad announced today that he has appointed Doug Ommen of Ankeny as Iowa insurance commissioner. Ommen had been serving as interim insurance commissioner since Dec. 26, following the departure of Nick Gerhart as commissioner.
Continue this story
Hubbell plans to convert industrial eyesore to urban neighborhood in downtown Des Moines
Hubbell Realty Co. is rolling out preliminary plans for a neighborhood in downtown Des Moines that will resuscitate what has been an industrial wasteland for the better part of two decades and could bring upward of 3,000 urban dwellers to the city.
Continue this story
Downtown Marriott sold to Chicago company
The Des Moines Marriott Downtown Hotel, informally known as the "Ruan hotel" leading up to its completion in 1981, will be sold to Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate LLC.
Continue this story
Reports: Branstad accepts China ambassadorship
Multiple news agencies, citing unnamed sources, have reported that longtime Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has accepted a post as U.S. ambassador to China.
Continue this story
McLellan: Don’t be intimidated by video
read the full story
The Elbert Files: Lousy diagnosticians
read the full story
Army Corps ordered to approve final step to finish Dakota Access Pipeline
Kingland gift of $1.5 million to support data analytics at ISU
Aschenbrenner named Nature Conservancy chairman
Meredith Corp. lays off 40
Kemin renews agreement with World Food Programme
Brookings: Trump policies may hurt cities that rely on exports
Heartland Financial reports record earnings
Waukee lawyer appointed to fill vacant council seat
Willett wins national 40 under 40 award
Agren partners with Land O'Lakes on technology platform
Iowa utilities regulator to seek exemptions from public records law
Windstar may revive Coralville-Chicago bus connection
March 30: An Evening for Hope
Promote teamwork, wellness; sign up for the Des Moines Corporate Games
NOTEBOOK: In case you missed it...
March 7: Big Data, Big Brother
Feb. 3: Understanding Policymaking at the State and Local Level
Bitter fight over Iowa GOP plan for 1.1 percent increase to K-12 schools
Officials now say diesel spill amount about a third of original estimate
Mercy-Des Moines recognized by National MS Society
Business Spotlight
Business Insights
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa
Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center
Variety- the Children's Charity of Iowa
Associated Computer Systems, Ltd
Corporate Image
The Internet of Insecure Things
BY DENNY FISHER, Chief strategist, ACS
Colocation: How to be sure your system is protected
BY DAN KURTZ, Director of new business development, LightEdge Solutions
CEO Video: Jim Swift
Jim Swift, chairman and CEO of Holmes Murphy & Associates, gives his views on what makes an organization successful.
CEO VIDEOS: David Vellinga
David Vellinga, president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center - Des Moines, found out early in life that hospital workers are a compassionate group.
View video
CEO Videos: Bill Knapp II
Bill Knapp II talks about his background and the path that led him to Knapp Properties Inc.
View Video
DigitaLink: Steve Zumbach
Steve Zumbach of Belin McCormick P.C. talks about lessons learned growing up on a dairy farm and as a wrestler.
DigitaLink - Eric Crowell
Eric Crowell, president and CEO of Iowa Health - Des Moines, recalls how Scouting led him to a health-care career.
DigitaLink: Kristi Knous
Kristi Knous, president and chief operating officer of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, talks about her love of philanthropy.
DigitaLink: JoAnn Johnson
JoAnn Johnson, superintendent of the Iowa Division of Credit Unions, talks about a winning season.
VIDEO: DigitaLink - Mike Helak
U.S. Bank Regional President Mike Helak talks about his start in the financial services industry.
DigitaLink - Glenn Lyons
Glenn Lyons, president and CEO of the Downtown Community Alliance, talks about the elements that are shaping the future of downtown.
VIDEO: DigitaLink - Suku Radia
Suku Radia, president of Bankers Trust Co., shares how he got his start in the financial services industry and talks about his very first job.
