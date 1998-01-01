|
The Business Record is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Deloitte CFO of the Year award.
Jim Swift, chairman and CEO of Holmes Murphy & Associates, gives his views on what makes an organization successful.
Digital Link
David Vellinga, president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center - Des Moines, found out early in life that hospital workers are a compassionate group. View video
DigitaLink
Bill Knapp II talks about his background and the path that led him to Knapp Properties Inc.
View Video
Steve Zumbach of Belin McCormick P.C. talks about lessons learned growing up on a dairy farm and as a wrestler.
Eric Crowell, president and CEO of Iowa Health - Des Moines, recalls how Scouting led him to a health-care career.
Kristi Knous, president and chief operating officer of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, talks about her love of philanthropy.
JoAnn Johnson, superintendent of the Iowa Division of Credit Unions, talks about a winning season.
U.S. Bank Regional President Mike Helak talks about his start in the financial services industry.
Glenn Lyons, president and CEO of the Downtown Community Alliance, talks about the elements that are shaping the future of downtown.
Suku Radia, president of Bankers Trust Co., shares how he got his start in the financial services industry and talks about his very first job.
