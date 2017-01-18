An image.
Home | Advertising | Membership | Newsletters | Contact Us | About | BPC News | Submit Releases | Log Out
  • Diane Bridgewater, CFO of the year
    Diane Bridgewater says she considers herself fortunate to have worked for tremendously talented executives across three prominent Greater Des Moines organizations that have nurtured her development as a leader and chief financial officer. 
    Continue this story
  • A Closer Look: Adam Schwartz
    Adam Schwartz worked at California’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 23 years focusing on the nuclear energy industry before he took at job at the U.S. Department of Energy’s only on-campus lab — Ames Laboratory at Iowa State University in Ames.
    Continue this story
  • ciWeek8
    Greg Russell has worked as a sound engineer on more than 200 movies, from the Transformer series to the edge-of-your-seat thriller “Con Air” and the Bond film “Skyfall.” 
    Continue this story
  • 17 insights from our 2017 Economic Forecast
    The full Business Record newsroom was on hand for our 2017 Economic Forecast Luncheon on Thursday. 
    Continue this story
    
    
PreviousPlayPauseNext
No thumbnails||#535353||#2861A4|| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl13_ctl00_rrThumbnails154||ctl00_body_ctl13_ctl00_rrFullSizePhotos154||imgStartRotator154||imgStopRotator154||0||||True||No related video||,|,|,|,||False||76393,0|76383,1|76385,2|76325,3||154
Business Spotlight
Advertisement		Business Insights
Advertisement
Register For Our EventsGet Business Advice
  • CEO Video: Jim Swift

    CEO Video: Jim Swift

    Jim Swift, chairman and CEO of Holmes Murphy & Associates, gives his views on what makes an organization successful.  
  • CEO VIDEOS: David Vellinga

    CEO VIDEOS: David Vellinga

    Digital Link
    David Vellinga, president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center - Des Moines, found out early in life that hospital workers are a compassionate group. View video
  • CEO Videos: Bill Knapp II

    CEO Videos: Bill Knapp II

    DigitaLink
    Bill Knapp II talks about his background and the path that led him to Knapp Properties Inc.
    View Video
  • DigitaLink: Steve Zumbach

    DigitaLink: Steve Zumbach

    Steve Zumbach of Belin McCormick P.C. talks about lessons learned growing up on a dairy farm and as a wrestler.
  • DigitaLink - Eric Crowell

    DigitaLink - Eric Crowell

    Eric Crowell, president and CEO of Iowa Health - Des Moines, recalls how Scouting led him to a health-care career. 
  • DigitaLink: Kristi Knous

    DigitaLink: Kristi Knous

    Kristi Knous, president and chief operating officer of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, talks about her love of philanthropy.
  • DigitaLink: JoAnn Johnson

    DigitaLink: JoAnn Johnson

    JoAnn Johnson, superintendent of the Iowa Division of Credit Unions, talks about a winning season.
  • VIDEO: DigitaLink - Mike Helak

    VIDEO: DigitaLink - Mike Helak

    U.S. Bank Regional President Mike Helak talks about his start in the financial services industry.
  • DigitaLink - Glenn Lyons

    DigitaLink - Glenn Lyons

    Glenn Lyons, president and CEO of the Downtown Community Alliance, talks about the elements that are shaping the future of downtown.
  • VIDEO: DigitaLink - Suku Radia

    VIDEO: DigitaLink - Suku Radia

    Suku Radia, president of Bankers Trust Co., shares how he got his start in the financial services industry and talks about his very first job.
News By Industry

Culture

Law & Government

Technology

Economic Development

Manufacturing & Logistics

Transportation

Energy & Environment

Opinion

Banking & Finance

Insurance & Investments

Real Estate & Development

Lift IOWA

Health & Wellness

Retail & Business

Business Record Insider

HR & Education

Sales & Marketing

Business Community Events

KCCI Weather

Weather

View latest weather
Home | Advertising | Membership | Newsletters | Contact Us | About | BPC News | Submit Releases | Log Out

Facebook Twitter RSS
The Depot at 4th, 100 4th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309 | (515) 288-3336 | © 2017 Business Record. All Rights Reserved. | Legal disclaimer


Software © 1998-2016 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved