Hubbell plans to convert industrial eyesore to urban neighborhood in downtown Des Moines
Hubbell Realty Co. is rolling out preliminary plans for a neighborhood in downtown Des Moines that will resuscitate what has been an industrial wasteland for the better part of two decades and could bring upward of 3,000 urban dwellers to the city.
Continue this story
Downtown Marriott sold to Chicago company
The Des Moines Marriott Downtown Hotel, informally known as the "Ruan hotel" leading up to its completion in 1981, will be sold to Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate LLC.
Continue this story
Reports: Branstad accepts China ambassadorship
Multiple news agencies, citing unnamed sources, have reported that longtime Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has accepted a post as U.S. ambassador to China.
Continue this story
Airport update: Doggy bathroom project nixed; TSA uses Twitter to keep knives off planes
Des Moines International Airport will save about $96,000 after a local woman gave officials a way out of a $100,000 requirement to build a doggy bathroom inside the terminal.
Continue this story
The Elbert Files: Our presidential conundrum
read the full story
McLellan: Earn great reviews
read the full story
Leadership succession plan announced for Business Publications Corporation Inc.
Culhane named a top economic developer
Nominations sought for biotech leadership award
Mason City banker named to national trade group board
St. Louis-based IT company adds Greater Des Moines presence
Meredith reports higher earnings, record revenues
NOTEBOOK: Partnership launches new investor campaign
Partnership 2016 achievements by the numbers
Partnership eyes all-year indoor market, walkability, talent
Notebook: One good read - Bad Medicine: The Story of 98.6
NOTEBOOK: One good read - Rethinking the Health Savings Account
Date has changed for Des Moines budget workshop
Junior League's Bargain Basket moves to new location
Kennedy Center theater group holds festival in Des Moines
DART brings in reinforcements in expansion debate
Business Record Daily P.M. - 1.24.17
NOTEBOOK: In case you missed it...
Principal Community Scholars Program announces initial class
Iowa could lose big if Trump moves lead to trade war, experts say
KemPharm sees positive data from clinical study of product
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa
Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center
Variety- the Children's Charity of Iowa
Associated Computer Systems, Ltd
Corporate Image
The Internet of Insecure Things
BY DENNY FISHER, Chief strategist, ACS
Colocation
BY DAN KURTZ, Director of new business development, LightEdge Solutions
Economic Forecast
Power Breakfast
Forty Under 40
CEO Video: Jim Swift
Jim Swift, chairman and CEO of Holmes Murphy & Associates, gives his views on what makes an organization successful.
CEO VIDEOS: David Vellinga
Digital Link
David Vellinga, president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center - Des Moines, found out early in life that hospital workers are a compassionate group.
View video
CEO Videos: Bill Knapp II
DigitaLink
Bill Knapp II talks about his background and the path that led him to Knapp Properties Inc.
View Video
DigitaLink: Steve Zumbach
Steve Zumbach of Belin McCormick P.C. talks about lessons learned growing up on a dairy farm and as a wrestler.
DigitaLink - Eric Crowell
Eric Crowell, president and CEO of Iowa Health - Des Moines, recalls how Scouting led him to a health-care career.
DigitaLink: Kristi Knous
Kristi Knous, president and chief operating officer of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, talks about her love of philanthropy.
DigitaLink: JoAnn Johnson
JoAnn Johnson, superintendent of the Iowa Division of Credit Unions, talks about a winning season.
VIDEO: DigitaLink - Mike Helak
U.S. Bank Regional President Mike Helak talks about his start in the financial services industry.
DigitaLink - Glenn Lyons
Glenn Lyons, president and CEO of the Downtown Community Alliance, talks about the elements that are shaping the future of downtown.
VIDEO: DigitaLink - Suku Radia
Suku Radia, president of Bankers Trust Co., shares how he got his start in the financial services industry and talks about his very first job.
News By
Industry
Culture
Meredith reports higher earnings, record revenues
Junior League's Bargain Basket moves to new location
Kennedy Center theater group holds festival in Des Moines
Principal Community Scholars Program announces initial class
Partnership names Pearson as chairman
Law & Government
Date has changed for Des Moines budget workshop
Hubbell's downtown neighborhood gets initial council nod
EPA fines Urbandale developer for pollution
Des Moines City Council approves Market District project
Belin names 2017 management team
Technology
Nominations sought for biotech leadership award
St. Louis-based IT company adds Greater Des Moines presence
KemPharm sees positive data from clinical study of product
Round of investments to help Dwolla expand
Mediacom begins gigabit service in Iowa
Economic Development
Culhane named a top economic developer
Partnership eyes all-year indoor market, walkability, talent
Partnership 2016 achievements by the numbers
State's unemployment rate drops to 3.6 percent
One-stop Future Ready Iowa website unveiled
Manufacturing & Logistics
Iowa could lose big if Trump moves lead to trade war, experts say
Rockwell Collins profit climbs
Igor to double staff
CIRAS lands $37 million contract extension
Rockwell Collins' B/E Aerospace deal clears antitrust window
Transportation
DART brings in reinforcements in expansion debate
Des Moines schools, Wellmark Foundation, MPO join in walkability effort
Corridor to be one of 10 automated vehicle proving grounds
Quad Cities airport passenger numbers dip for 2016
Britton Transport expands Des Moines presence
Energy & Environment
Lawyer aims to block class-action lawsuit against Iowa corn plant
Iowa biofuels interests balk at Trump appointees
Former Georgia Gov. Perdue is Trump's choice for agriculture secretary
State panel asks lawmakers to consider higher environmental fines
Solar, wind energy posted sharp job gains in '16
Opinion
Start off 2017 by improving your personal brand on LinkedIn
The Elbert Files: Our presidential conundrum
Guest Opinion: Mentoring doesn't come with instruction
The Elbert Files: Will ‘animal spirits’ drive 2017?
The Elbert Files: 2017 session should be a doozy
Banking & Finance
Mason City banker named to national trade group board
Round of investments to help Dwolla expand
FINRA issues report on Blockchain implications for securities industry
Contest provides $1,000 for college to a 'Money Smart Kid'
Feb. 17: Public Pensions in Iowa: Myths & Reality
Insurance & Investments
Rockwell Collins profit climbs
Property and casualty insurers post net underwriting loss
SEC 'quiet' period ends for Athene Holding
Increase in loans drives US Bancorp earnings
Health insurance enrollment fair to be held Jan. 24
Real Estate & Development
NOTEBOOK: R&R considers retail for a portion of Urbandale development
Hubbell's downtown neighborhood gets initial council nod
EPA fines Urbandale developer for pollution
Des Moines City Council approves Market District project
Hubbell plans to convert industrial eyesore to urban neighborhood in downtown Des Moines
Lift IOWA
On The Rise: 1-23-17
SPEAK UP: How gender bias sneaks into job listings
Jan. 25: Siouxland Satellite Event - "Million Dollar Martini"
Catt Center hosts reception for annual calendar
Lisa Ling and Gretchen Carlson among IWLC 10th anniversary speaker lineup
Health & Wellness
Notebook: One good read - Bad Medicine: The Story of 98.6
NOTEBOOK: One good read - Rethinking the Health Savings Account
KemPharm sees positive data from clinical study of product
Broadlawns launches neighborhood health initiative
Des Moines schools, Wellmark Foundation, MPO join in walkability effort
Retail & Business
Jolly Time, Cosmos to roll out new ready-to-eat popcorn flavors
ABI Foundation opens apps for Business Horizons
Prositions offers free mentoring workbook
Jan. 26: Winter Wellness Open House
Jan. 24: Marketing with Mandy Houk
Business Record Insider
Leadership succession plan announced for Business Publications Corporation Inc.
NOTEBOOK: R&R considers retail for a portion of Urbandale development
NOTEBOOK: Partnership launches new investor campaign
NOTEBOOK: In case you missed it...
Hubbell plans to convert industrial eyesore to urban neighborhood in downtown Des Moines
HR & Education
Des Moines schools, Wellmark Foundation, MPO join in walkability effort
Condition of Education report: Enrollment up, more students taking higher math
Simpson College to offer sports communication major
Contest provides $1,000 for college to a 'Money Smart Kid'
Registration open for Iowa Financial Know-How scholarships
Sales & Marketing
McLellan: Earn great reviews
Jan. 19: AAF January Luncheon Panel Discussion
Jan. 24: Marketing with Mandy Houk
Jan. 19: The Evolution of the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival
McLellan: Build your email list
Business Community Events
April 2: Culinary Affair
June 21: Duffers, Diners and Drives Golf Classic
Feb. 17: Public Pensions in Iowa: Myths & Reality
Feb. 2: Goal-Setting 101
Jan. 19: AAF January Luncheon Panel Discussion
Leadership succession plan announced for Business Publications Corporation Inc.
NOTEBOOK: R&R considers retail for a portion of Urbandale development
NOTEBOOK: Partnership launches new investor campaign
NOTEBOOK: In case you missed it...
Hubbell plans to convert industrial eyesore to urban neighborhood in downtown Des Moines
On The Move: Week of Jan. 16
Legislative Issues: Will Iowa see a new uniform minimum wage?
Legislative Issues: Water quality
Legislative Issues: Tax reform
NOTEBOOK: Who's in the January 20 issue?
